SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSPG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.25 ($3.03).
SSP Group Trading Down 2.3 %
SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 8.10 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts expect that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.
About SSP Group
SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.
