Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.46 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 1,069 ($13.16), with a volume of 29648541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,065 ($13.11).

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,232.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 985.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 846.47.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.