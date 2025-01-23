STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $262.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:STE opened at $218.54 on Friday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $197.82 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

