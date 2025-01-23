Stifel Nicolaus Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $364.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $368.00 to $364.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.43.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FedEx stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.94. 122,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,264. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.