StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.37. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 126.94%.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

