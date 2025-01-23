StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 8.8 %

MTEX stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.