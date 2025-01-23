StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 42,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $121,562.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,880,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,329.93. This trade represents a 2.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

