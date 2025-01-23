StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.65. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
