StockNews.com Upgrades United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) to “Hold”

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

USM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USM

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -176.68 and a beta of 0.48. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $68.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in United States Cellular by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 10.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.