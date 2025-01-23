StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 202868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$4.70 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.62.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of C$78.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,930.00. Insiders bought 56,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

