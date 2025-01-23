Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.25. Subaru shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 517,837 shares changing hands.

Subaru Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Subaru Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Subaru

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Subaru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 53.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Subaru by 38.1% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

