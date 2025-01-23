Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $609.30 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $485.19 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09. The stock has a market cap of $525.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

