Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $40,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,300.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $42,060.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.

On Monday, January 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $37,630.00.

On Friday, January 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $37,810.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $37,490.00.

On Monday, December 30th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $36,520.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $36,190.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $34,940.00.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:SMC opened at $43.04 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($15.28) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $194,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $3,794,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

