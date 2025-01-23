Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $42,060.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $42,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,791.56. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $37,980.00.

On Monday, January 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $37,630.00.

On Friday, January 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $37,810.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $37,490.00.

On Monday, December 30th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $36,520.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $36,190.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $34,940.00.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

SMC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 120,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $458.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.37. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($15.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth $3,313,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Read More

