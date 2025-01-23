Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 57,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 79,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Syrah Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

