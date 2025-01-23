T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Boosted by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

TROW opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

