Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $223.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $225.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

