Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.51 and last traded at $241.04, with a volume of 7591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLN. Barclays upped their target price on Talen Energy from $202.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average is $156.43.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This trade represents a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $258,448,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $168,108,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $167,724,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

