Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

