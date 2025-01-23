TARS AI (TAI) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

TARS AI (TAI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One TARS AI token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TARS AI has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. TARS AI has a total market capitalization of $194.40 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,805.67 or 0.99838660 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,404.20 or 0.99444953 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About TARS AI

TARS AI’s launch date was May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 999,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 999,999,988 with 691,685,195 in circulation. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.290737 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $8,044,006.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TARS AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TARS AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

