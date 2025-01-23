Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of D opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

