Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 34 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 2,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total transaction of $963,388.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $442.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $396.07 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.11.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

