Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,327 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $377.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.97.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

