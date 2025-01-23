Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 741.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Boeing by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $174.87 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $217.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.