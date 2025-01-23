Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 3.1% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.48.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $415.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.