Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,070,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,817,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.05 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.45.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

