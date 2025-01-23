Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.940-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.61. 12,263,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

