The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Boeing by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $174.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.46. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $217.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.