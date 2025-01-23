The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 741.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $174.87 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $217.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day moving average is $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.46 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

Free Report

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

