The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $289.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.16 and its 200 day moving average is $326.29. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.