The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 99,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $633.14 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $374.24 and a one year high of $635.60. The company has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $588.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,179 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.