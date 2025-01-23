The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.65.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PG opened at $164.57 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $152.06 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21,657,595.49 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.