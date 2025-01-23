TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $4,077,180.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
NYSE:TDG traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,354.43. The stock had a trading volume of 204,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,290. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,058.94 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,276.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,308.02. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
