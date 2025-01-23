TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $4,077,180.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,354.43. The stock had a trading volume of 204,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,290. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,058.94 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,276.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,308.02. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.