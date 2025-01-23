Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 125,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 508.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

