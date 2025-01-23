Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $764,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Shares of SHOP opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

