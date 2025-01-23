Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after purchasing an additional 179,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

