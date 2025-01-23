Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.29 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

