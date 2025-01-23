True North Advisors LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

True North Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 718.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after buying an additional 1,901,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,806,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

