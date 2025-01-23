True North Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 74.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 631,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,897,000 after purchasing an additional 256,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $197.05 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $155.46 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

