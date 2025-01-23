True North Advisors LLC Invests $360,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.38.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $534.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $580.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.29. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

