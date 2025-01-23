Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 785 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,001,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,701 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $15,125,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

