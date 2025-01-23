Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International stock opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

