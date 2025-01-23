Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 614 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

