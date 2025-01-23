Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $289.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.30 and its 200 day moving average is $326.03.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

