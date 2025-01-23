Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 34 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AON were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.87.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $367.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.52. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

