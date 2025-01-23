Tudor Financial Inc. Buys 704 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 0.0 %
V stock opened at $323.55 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $325.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $602.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.47.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.81.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
