Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.70.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

