UBS Group Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $23.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

Intel stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

