Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.
Union Pacific Price Performance
Shares of UNP stock traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.84. 962,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,374. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.16. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- GitLab: AI-Driven DevSecOps Innovation Sets It Apart
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- DigitalOcean’s AI Potential: A Game-Changer for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.