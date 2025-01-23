United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UCB

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,962. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 10,275 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $285,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,190.16. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.